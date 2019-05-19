When Aditi Rao Hydari had to make out with a complete stranger at a film’s audition

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 7.24 pm May 19 2019, 7.24 pm

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut with Delhi 6 in 2009. From there on she was seen in films like Rockstar, Wazir, Bhoomi, Padmaavat among others. Her last film being Daas Dev which released in 2018. The film directed by Sudhir Mishra starred Rahul Bhat and Richa Chadha. While Aditi has a lot of memories from each of these films, one memory refuses to die. And the memory is from her second Bollywood film Yeh Saali Zindagi.

News is that the actress had to make out with a complete stranger during the auditions of the film. She shared the incident with host Anahita Shroff Adajania at her talk show. Aditi has been quoted in the media saying, “I don't have any whacked out stories from auditions, except the Yeh Saali Zindagi audition where I had to literally make out with someone I didn't know.” The actress was talking about Arunoday Singh, who she didn’t know at that point of time and was eventually cast in the film. “But at that point, I didn't know him and he was a huge Hulk of a guy and I was just like, 'Uh...what's going on here?'” She said adding that he was “very polite”.

From the episode, one statement made by Aditi already grabbed headlines. The actress had mentioned on the chat show that she wanted to become an actress after watching Manisha Koirala in Bombay. “I think it was watching Bombay and Manisha Koirala in that white lehenga singing Kehna Hi Kya. I mean, I don't think I could have done that, but I literally wanted to run into the screen and be her,” she said.

For now, Aditi is busy working on two South projects. One is the Tamil psychological comedy film directed by Mysskin, called Psycho. The other one being the Telugu film written and directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti called V. It also features the South star Sudheer Babu.