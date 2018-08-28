When Alia Bhatt shut down Arjun Kapoor the troll

Social media is crazy and Bollywood stars know it the best! While it’s generally trolls who get the maximum highlight ridiculing a star, but at times, it is a delight to witness a light-hearted, fun chit-chat between two pals from the industry. The recent banter between Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor is the perfect example. The 2 States co-stars had a rather crazy conversation over a picture; ending with one receiving a ‘get lost’.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, Alia Bhatt went to Karan Johar’s house and tied a rakhi to the filmmaker’s son Yash. The actress shared this cute moment on Instagram.

Arjun, in the mood to tease, wrote “Ummm he’s not really excited btw” in the comments. Well, Alia decided to give a kickass reply and said, “just get lost he’s playing it cool!”

Lol…right in your face Arjun!

By the way, this banter surely leaves us with a question whether Yash was actually not excited or he was playing it cool.

Talking about their movies, Arjun will next be seen in Namaste England which is slated to release in October this year, and Alia’s next release will be Gully Boy which hits the screens in February 2019. We had seen Arjun and Alia on the big screen together in 2 states and it will be a delight to see them again. Fingers crossed!