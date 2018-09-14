image
Friday, September 14th 2018
English
When Anand Ahuja tried setting up Sonam Kapoor with his friend!

Bollywood

When Anand Ahuja tried setting up Sonam Kapoor with his friend!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 14 2018, 1.59 pm
back
anand ahujaBollywoodEntertainmentFeet Up With The StarsSonam Kapoortalk show
nextJacqueline Fernandez has found her twin and what is this sorcery?
ALSO READ

Karan Johar turns ‘Sanskari’ on PDA, and we wonder which B-town couple he is hinting at

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone trying to top the 'pecking' order for PDA?

Happy Birthday Anand Ahuja: Here's all you need to know about Sonam Kapoor's non-filmy husband