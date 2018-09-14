When Anand Ahuja tried setting up Sonam Kapoor with his friend!

2018's most star-studded wedding was probably that of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Bollywood's own fashionista who likes to keep her personal space to herself never admitted going around with the London based businessman until they actually walked down the aisle. But could you imagine, Anand once wanted to set his ladylove up with a friend? For real!

“He tried to set me up with one of his best friends. So bad. There was a point when people were hell-bent on me being set up with this guy, I’m not going to name him. He is very cute and very nice. He’s still available. But there wasn’t that vibe," Sonam said as she appeared in an episode of Voot's Feet Up With The Stars with Anaita Adjania Shroff.

In fact, Anand tried quite 'hard'! Of course, it was all in vain. Instead, the two ended up spending time.

"They basically conned me during the promotion of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to come out for a dinner, I had no idea this boy was going to be there. And I see Anand has come with this guy. And I ended up speaking with Anand the whole evening. That was the first time I saw him and had a conversation with him, Anand was trying really hard because he loves his friend," she added.

Anand, thank your stars that your efforts did not go fruitful!