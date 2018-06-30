When Bollywood celebrities pulled off Masaba Gupta’s creation like a pro

Masaba Gupta entered the fashion world in 2009 with her label, House of Masaba immediately won hearts (and wardrobes) of many. While some designers take time to find their way to the top, you can accredit Masaba’s almost instant popularity to her whacky prints, neon obsession, and eccentric designs. We’ve seen a lot of celebrities sport her designs at parties, press shows and even when they’re on holiday. This only goes to show how House of Masaba‘s designs are versatile enough to wear just about anywhere.

Here we list few B-town stars who rocked Masaba’s creation and how:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Stunner as always, Kareena Kapoor Khan made everyone’s eyes-pop when she wore Masaba’s designs and that too a saree. The yummy-mummy wore a canary yellow chanderi saree with tribal vase pleats and a kalash khadi palla for the Lokmat Awards. With no statement neckpiece and just huge danglers, Bebo looked nothing less than an Indian goddess.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra went Masaba all the way for her breezy beach holiday. She wore a Geometric Bindi Kaftan from the brand’s new summer line.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh took Switzerland by storm last week with his fun side and the custom powder blue kurta and Knockout Pink jacket from House Of Masaba was a perfect accompaniment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked oh-so-bright and pretty in the House OfMasaba’s Knockout Pink lehenga she wore to an event in Pune. Straight hair, bright lip and lashes doneright, Aish spelled spectacular from tip to toe.

Sonam Kapoor

We have seen Sonam looking just more than perfect all the time. Sorted makeup, hair and also a dreamy attire, Sonam has always been bang-on. But then, we found a time when Sonam was sans makeup in a Masaba outfit. The actress in Masaba’s island breeze sari just days before her big fat desi wedding aka #SonamKiShaadi looked simple and raw.

Alia Bhatt

One of the bubbliest actress’ in tinsel town, Alia Bhatt’s dressing sense is more towards the young and fresh side. But here we have not listed Alia’s most glammed up look so far, but we instead chose a casual one, where we see her in a casual yet trendy Denim Trench Nile Croc Jacket from House Of Masaba.

So which of these House Of Masaba looks did you like best?