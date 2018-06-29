When celebs got into a war of words with the KHANS!

We’ve seen many fights and tiffs happen in the film industry but when you take pangas with the Khans, you better got to watch out. Because it ain’t easy convincing them. Yes, we are talking about the war of words that happened when celebs rubbed Khans (Salman, SRK, Aamir) the wrong way!

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor share a common past, i.e. Katrina Kaif. As Katrina started dating Ranbir post her breakup with Salman, a cold war between the two actors started. In fact, at Arpita Khan’s wedding, Salman on stage had said that how Katrina missed a chance to be a Khan and chose Kapoor instead. Now, recently too, Salman commented that Sanjay Dutt should have played himself at least in the last few portions of the film Sanju. And Ranbir Kapoor gave a befitting reply by saying that it has never happened that a person has played himself in his own biopic as that destroys the effect of a character. Although Katrina has moved on from Ranbir and is great friends with Salman again, the cold war between Salman and Ranbir continues.

Shah Rukh Khan and Shirish Kunder

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s filmmaker husband Shirish Kunder had a public brawl. SRK had punched him in the face at a private party thrown by Sanjay Dutt. Nobody really knows the exact reason for their tiff, but apparently, Kunder had passed some remarks around SRK’s movie Ra.One which angered King Khan. Owing to the brawl, the relationship between close friends Farah Khan and SRK soured, but eventually they patched up after Shirish Kunder apologised to SRK.

Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi

One of the most publicised and famous cold wars of all times is the one shared by Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. This was when Salman and Aishwarya had a breakup and she had moved on to Vivek Oberoi. This didn’t go down too well with Salman and in Vivek’s own words, Salman had drunk-called him around 42 times to harass him. So, Vivek held a press conference and publicly shamed Salman. Sadly, it backfired and Aishwarya broke ties with Vivek too, plus Salman vowed to never see Vivek. His career tanked and his apologies to Salman fell on deaf ears.

Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte

Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte shared a bond which dated back to the time when Aamir was in college. However, some friendships are just not meant to last and that was the case for the duo. While working together as actor-director on Taare Zameen Par in 2007, Aamir wasn’t convinced with the footage of the initial few days of the movie and took over direction in his hands. An agitated Gupte walked out of the project citing creative differences and he felt betrayed that Aamir walked away with all the glory for being the director on the project. To date, the two are at loggerheads and there seems to be no scope of a patch-up whatsoever.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh

Salman and singer Arijit Singh had a fallout in 2014 when at an awards show, Arijit was called on stage to receive an award by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. A sleepy Arijit walked up to receive his award and Salman jokingly asked him if he had slept to which Arijit replied, “Aap logo ne sula diya”. Salman was quick to reply that if songs like Tum Hi Ho keep on playing in the background, it’s not their fault. This was enough to snowball into a controversy and despite Arijit’s repeated attempts to apologise, Salman didn’t pay any heed.

We hope these celebs have learnt a lesson. After all you cannot irk the crocodile when you live in the water, as the famous saying goes.