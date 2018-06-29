When controversial babe Sherlyn Chopra desired to get intimate with Vidya Balan

Looks like there was a time when Sherlyn Chopra was watching too much of Verbotene Liebe (forbidden love). The German TV soap opera has Rebecca and Miriam are involved in an intimate lip-lock. But hey people, maybe she did binge-watch, as there was a time when she proposed openly to Vidya Balan for an act.

In an interview with a leading daily on her affinity for women, she said that she is not as attracted to men as much as she is to women. “Most men are just one dimensional, women are multi-dimensional, and you can do a lot more with women. Ha, ha, ha!” she said. She surprised us with her wild desires. When the controversial babe Sherlyn was quizzed on which actor she would want to make love-making scenes, she answered, “Vidya Balan, again! I'd love to do a passionate scene with Vidya, I'm obsessed with her. If she's listening I want to tell her, Vidya, I can take better care of you than Siddharth (Roy Kapur).” Well to imagine two such beautiful ladies making out together is titillating to the senses. Sherlyn also acknowledged Vidya as her biggest competitor.

That’s not all, the sex siren is also well-known for her quotes and to grace the cover of Playboy magazine. She is the first Indian to do so. “I have become the first Indian to pose naked for Playboy and nobody can take away that achievement from me,” she said. She had also demanded that she should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for the same. Grrr…

Well, all we can say that is may your all dreams come true Miss Chopra. As we all know, you and controversies cannot be separated from each other.