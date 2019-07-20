Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 11.16 am July 20 2019, 11.16 am

She is one of the most famous divas of Bollywood, but Deepika Padukone doesn't shy away from showcasing her candid side. The actress has posted her many such videos and pictures on social media that depict her funny side. One such light-hearted video of Deepika has made its way to the internet. It has been posted by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou. The artist worked with the Padmaavat actress during her Cannes outing 2019.

The video posted by him is from the time of Deepika's Cannes visit this year. It shows the actress walking into her hotel room at the French Riviera. A visibly shocked Deepika goes speechless seeing the dress which she is set to flaunt at the red carpet. Her reaction has her staff in splits. Calling it 'incredible' she falls on the bed and says that she is 'dead' seeing the creation. Dips just can't stop staring at it imagining how she would look wearing it for the main gala. It also has her hairstylist sporting her head gear and doing bhangda with Deepika.

The outfit seen in the video is a ruffled lime green Giambattista Valli gown. The beautiful gown has a train and it has been coupled with a baby pink headband and a matching bow. She sported this look at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival On May 17. Reacting to her look then, hubby Ranveer Singh had posted, “UN FREAKING REAL.” Praising Deepika’s smiling closeup picture, Ranveer commented, “Wow ....... I mean ..... WOW !!!!!!!!!!!|” He also wrote, “Hahahahahahaah yeeeeehaaaaaaah baby let em know”