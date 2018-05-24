When doggie gives no damn to Thor! Chris Hemsworth unchains the dancer in him and it ends on a savage note

After conquering the world and the box office worldwide, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth is back home. What better way to cherish the success of Avengers: Infinity War, than to be with family? He has been spending some quality time with his daughters, indulging in everything fun. But it’s not just his daughters who are looking for time with the star. His pet dog clearly wants his share of attention too.

It so happened that the actor decided to unchain the dancer in him. He along with his three daughters opted for a madcap dancing session and tuned in to Miley Cyrus' very popular track Wrecking Ball.

It would have gone all well if they kept their pet dog out of this thrilling activity. The dog was first taking some time to sync into how the humans around him were grooving. But he could hold the excitement no longer. What started with the poor animal wagging its tail and trying to jump up, ended with Chris rolling on the floor, trying to escape the bites! Chris’ pet did not give a damn to the super hero he is and this is enough proof.

This only goes to show that these stars are only superheroes to fans and turn mere mortals when they’re home.