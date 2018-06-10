When in London, Parineeti Chopra gets a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth

Parineeti Chopra’s visit to London to shoot for her upcoming film Namaste England became all the more special as she got a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth. The actress on her Instagram story posted pictures in which she is seen standing outside Buckingham Palace to get a glimpse of the Queen. Well, this reminds us that just a few days ago, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra was a guest at the Royal Wedding and had made heads turn with her splendid look.

Priyanka Chopra has achieved success that no other Bollywood actress has managed to do. The actress with her American TV series Quantico has made a mark internationally and after Baywatch, there’s no looking back for her. She is all set to star in two more Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?

Talking about Namaste England, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor and will be releasing on Dussera this year. After Ishaqzaade, this will be the second time that we will get to see the two on the big screen together. Arjun and Parineeti will be also seen together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which will be releasing in March 2019.