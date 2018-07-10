When Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra got into a tiff, courtesy Rani Mukerji and Kajol

Year 2018 marks 20 glorious years of Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and looking back in the time, we still remember how the audiences were bowled over with this film. And on this one, here’s a throwback to the madness that took place behind-the-stage while making this film.

In an interview to Film Companion, the 46-year-old director decoded one of the scenes from the film and even gave away some trivia from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Manish Malhotra was the in-charge then to design costumes for the leading ladies of the film, Rani and Kajo. KJo recollected a scene from the film and revealed it led to a fight between him and Manish. Karan described the scene where Kajol dresses to impress but rather turns into a joke. He said, “Kajol looks like a fruit cake and we wanted her to look over the top and this was our version of OTT. I’ve seen many girls dressed like this normally today, but this was considered funny in the 90s.”

Further adding, “Manish Malhotra and I had a major breakdown because they were both in shades of pink and I wanted contrast. It was my father who walked in and said I don’t care what colour they’re wearing just shoot. And if you notice my problems were very much first world about an emotional scene.”

KJo also confirmed that the professor who walks out of the frame in this scene is in fact his mom, Hiroo Johar.

Ahh…these are the memories that will be cherished by the team forever! Of course, with this Karan Johar has grown older but only to be a wise man, we would say.

Cheers to 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.