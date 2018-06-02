When Karan Johar decided to catch up with his veeres

Watched Veere Di Wedding yet? The friendship saga released recently; and people are loving lovely ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film opened to a great occupancy and to a strong number. What better way to celebrate, than to catch up with the veeres?

Hence, very good friend Karan Johar dropped by to meet Kareena and friends. Others including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were there too! The gang might have gathered to celebrate Bebo’s latest release Veere Di Wedding.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/Karan-story-1.mp4"][/video]

That looks like a grand balcony party, right?

Earlier in the day, Karan also dropped in at Tusshar Kapoor's residence with his kids Yash and Roohi, on the occasion of junior Kapoor Lakshhya's second birthday. KJo was twinning with his little daughter Roohi in pink.

Karan recently made headlines (well, he always does) when his BFF Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. One of the people who commented, complemented them for being a nice 'couple'. Don't know if intentionally or accidentally, Manish hit a like on the comment. Soon, rumours were ablaze!

However, the director-producer probably has grown used to it now.

And anyway, who cares about rumours when you got such amazing friends?