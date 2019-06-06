Divya Ramnani June 06 2019, 10.25 am June 06 2019, 10.25 am

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s sizzling chemistry has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time now. It all started on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, where Sara expressed her wish of going on a date with Kartik. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took notice and reciprocated Sara’s gesture. As if that wasn’t enough, the duo got roped in by Imtiaz Ali for his upcoming romantic saga. Ever since the film went on floors, the two have been spotted making joint appearances on various instances. However, the most recent one was a little special and left us with so many questions.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik Aaryan gave us a sneak peek into his rather secretive Eid celebrations with co-star *ahem* Sara Ali Khan. In the picture, both Sara and Kartik are seen covering their faces as they visited a mosque to celebrate the Holy festival of Eid. While Kartik was dressed up in a white tee, Sara looked radiant in her green outfit. Clearly, the duo were all covered up to avoid getting mobbed by fans and paps. Guess, they are enjoying every bit of each other’s company, and we aren’t complaining!

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Eid celebrations here:

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 💫 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

A couple of days back, Kartik Aaryan was asked to choose between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday and, surprisingly, he went with Ananya. He said, “I know Ananya better right now. I have been working with her, of late." For those not in the know, speculations have it that Kartik is dating his Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya. However, this Eid outing hints otherwise. Are we in for a filmy love triangle? *winks*