When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Srivastava!

He has been acting in comedy films since the very inception of his Bollywood career. No wonder Kartik Aaryan's sense of humour was actually put to rigorous practice! As a result, he now carries his on-screen quirk to real life as well. His antics with co-stars are proof enough. Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi, a drama that revolves around live-in relationships in India. We came back with plenty of witty moments, but looks like shooting the film was just as much fun!

Remember Atul Srivastava, the man who played Kartik aka Guddu's father in the film? Atul is an actor at par. We've seen him doing brief roles in many films including Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Bhootnath and Gulab Gang. But of late, he's slaying it as the on-screen dad we all love. You might remember Atul as Rajkummar Rao's dad in Stree as well. However, it so happened that Atul had to wear a wig to look older in Luka Chuppi and Kartik found a great spot for a joke. What followed next was he pleading Atul to become 'jawan' once more!

Isn't for such great co-stars and such moments of fun that work becomes an enjoyable affair? Luka Chuppi also starred Kriti Sanon. She sure had a great time as well.

Kartik, at present, is working on Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan. A couple of days back, a video of the two sharing a passionate kiss went viral. That might be a part of the shoot. But do you remember Sara confessing on Koffee With Karan 6 how she wanted to date Kartik? Her wish might just come true now! ;)