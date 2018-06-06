When Katrik Aaryan tasted fame for the first time in his life

Kartik Aaryan became a household name with his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film became the actor’s first film to break into the 100 crore club. There has been no looking back for the star. While the actor is enjoying his hard-earned success, he reminisces a time when he first tasted fame.

The 29-year-old actor revealed that while he was shooting for Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, he was also giving his B.Tech exams. While he was writing his exams in the hall, students were busy taking selfies with him.

The actor’s popularity post the film’s release has grown by leaps and bound. He was recently even seen walking the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actor also revealed that while he was struggling for a good offer, he was simultaneously pursing B.Tech in Biotechnology. Kartik even considered pursuing his career in the same field if his 2011 release wouldn’t have been a hit. The rest, as they say, is history.

So much is his fame is that, the actor uploaded a video of fans mobbing him during one of his promotional event and he isn’t complaining.

The actor recently shared the IIFA press conference stage with the likes of Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza.

Well looks like Kartik is having his golden run and we wish the actor all the best for his future endeavours.​