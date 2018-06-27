When Lata Mangeshkar was almost poisoned and brought back from the brink of death

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has charmed the people in India as well as abroad, with her melodious voice. The legendary singer has sung over 50,000 songs in at least in 14 languages. The lady with the gift of a beautiful voice is also fondly known as the nightingale of India. However, here’s a shocking truth about her life, which will surely leave you with goosebumps. The singer was once given a slow poison and she fortunately survived!

The deadly incident happened long back, in the year 1963. And it was in the pages of veteran writer Padma Sachdev’s book Aisa Kahan Se Laaoon that it came into lighting. It is through the book that we came to know how Lata miraculously survived the murder-conspiracy. Here are the facts stated in the book.

"Lataji revealed this to me. She was 33-year-old in 1963. One early morning, the singer had a severe pain in her abdomen, and she vomited clear greenish liquid twice or thrice. Due to the pain, Lata was not able to move her limbs, and her entire body was in pain. For three days, she had a close brush with death. After ten days, her health began to improve. The doctor told her that somebody gave her slow poison," wrote Padma in her book.

Padma further stated that Lata’s cook vanished post the incident without a trace, and without even collecting his salary.

"After the incident, Bollywood famous lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri used to visit Lataji at her home daily at 6 pm. Majrooh first used to taste the food and then allow Lata to eat. He used to recite poems and stories to keep Lata in good humour," she added.

Lata also revealed the incident in another interview to London-based film writer Nasreen Munni Kabir, who further verified the same with Lata's younger sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Well, we still wonder as to who it could have been, who wanted to silence the voice of the nightingale of India.