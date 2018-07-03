When late actress Sridevi walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak to pray for her husband's well-being...

Bollywood diva Sridevi’s sudden death shook the entire nation. The actress breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018 when she suffered a cardiac arrest. The veteran actress’ sudden demise gripped the industry and fans all over in a state of intense grief. But none could even imagine how devastated her daughters Janhvi and Khushi, and her husband Boney Kapoor would have been. It's an unbearable loss for them. The legendary actress was much loved by Boney, who now lives with her memories. Recalling his old days with his late wife, Boney shared some of Sridevi’s heart melting gestures that showed her immense love and care for him. Did you know that the actress even walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak temple to pray for Boney’s well-being?

“She’s involved with me every second. She has completely surrendered herself to this role. We trust each other. We are supportive of each other, though most of the support comes from her. She’s always prepared to face the consequences of my decisions. My highs are her highs and my lows are her lows. Post 2000, I ran into financial troubles. She stood by me. She even walked barefoot from our home (Lokhandwala Complex) to the Siddhivinayak Temple (Prabhadevi) praying for my well-being,” he said in an interview.

And that wasn’t just once. Sridevi walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak Temple in the year 2005 too, this time for the movie No Entry, which was Boney’s production and was not doing so well upon its release.

“During the release of ‘No Entry’ she walked barefoot to Siddhivinayak for me for nine weeks, as the film was having hiccups. I am lucky and blessed to have her in my life,” added Boney.

And surely, the divine beauty’s prayer had the strength! Not only did No Entry have a smooth release, but it also went on to become the biggest hit of the year.