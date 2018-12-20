When movies caused a rift between Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is all set for release on Friday. The movie has managed to get most of the competition out, except Farhan Akhtar backed Kannada film KGF will also be releasing on the same day. We don’t know if the dubbed version of this movie will be a threat to Aanand L Rai’s movie that has stars like Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif on board. There were reports suggesting that Simmba is perceived as a possible threat to SRK’s big release this year and this has caused stress between the actor and his producer bestie Karan Johar. Many suspect that this has also lead to Shah Rukh backing out of Koffee With Karan finale and now we have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra gracing the couch. In the past too, we have witnessed many professional battles that have turned personal. Here are instances when on screen battles have affected real-life relationships…

Om Shanti Om versus Saawariyaa: In 2007, there were three actors – Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor – marking their debut under big banners. While SRK was to introduce the world to Deepika, Ranbir and Sonam found a mentor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali who the duo had also assisted. The Saawariyaa and Om Shanti Om clash not only pitted the two beauties against each other, it also put Shah Rukh and Bhansali at logger heads. Apparently, there was a personal war being fought off screen. The Devdas director-actor also had a similar situation during Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani release. Buzz was that Deepika Padukone had sent out a request to her mentor to allow their period drama a solo release, but Shah Rukh refused to back out. Sadly, SRK’ star power failed to beat Ranveer-Deepika’s intense period romance.

Son Of Sardar versus Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Ajay Devgn and SRK’s battle for screens during the release of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardar was a public one. SOS makers accused Yash Raj Films of playing foul. While Yash Chopra’s last film was a hit, Ajay Devgn’s movie did far better business despite lesser screens. The sad part was that during the YRF ode to Yash Chopra, the only heroine who was not invited was Ajay’s wife Kajol. Need we say more about professional animosities spilling to the personal space.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil versus Shivaay: Karan Johar’s return as a director after a short sabbatical, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was also one of the most anticipated films because it starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. And Shivaay marked Ajay Devgn’s return to the director’s chair. The battle between these filmmakers got so dirty that it ruined Kajol and Karan’s friendship. Today, the Dharma head honcho regrets including a chapter on the Shivaay-ADHM war in his autobiography, but back then Karan had declared that his friendship with Kajol is over.

Gold versus Satyameva Jayate: Desi boys John Abraham and Akshay Kumar’s bond hit a sour patch thanks to producer Prernaa Arora. Apparently, John had only signed up with Prernaa on Akshay’s insistence. When John faced issues on his film Parmanu Akshay maintained a safe distance and silence as the actor battled it out. And despite the two actors maintaining that all’s well between the two there have been instances that prove things have gone from bad to worse. John refused to give Akshay’s movie Padman a solo release by bringing out his film Satyameva Jayate on the same day and now Akki is returning the favour because Mission Mangal will be battling it out with Batla House at the box office.

Do you have more such instances of starry onscreen clashes that spilt on to personal space? Do share it with us in the comments section.