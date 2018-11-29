When Nick Jonas met Priyanka Chopra's mother in a nightgown

xclusive The cold Rajasthani winds will witness a wedding like no other as Umaid Bhavan is all decked to unite Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in holy matrimony. While all this is happening in the near future, let us take you back to the past, to the beginning, when Nick jiju met his future mother-in-law for the first time.

The star couple, in an exclusive cover interview that will appear on the January 2019 edition of the Vogue magazine, gives us a full low-down of their dreamy love-affair. Back when Priyanka and Nick were in the initial phases of their textual flirtation, it was an invitation to the MET Gala that played cupid in this tech-savvy love story. Of course, #NickYanka had been texting back and forth, but as they both were to attend this fabulous affair, they decided to have a drink beforehand.

Priyanka and Nick set up a meeting at New York's Carlyle Hotel for a drink and as things progressed, Priyanka invited Nick up to her apartment. Hey, don't let your thoughts get you far! Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra, was home watching television in her nightgown like the typical middle-aged Indian mother she is. That is the first time our new jiju, Nick, met his future mother-in-law. In a nightgown and watching TV! That would have been an introduction for the books.

