When Parineeti Chopra turned Naagin and Arjun Kapoor caught it on camera!

We can't write enough about the amazing friendship these two share. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are shooting Namaste England now, and are having some real fun. Arjun is as mischievous as one could get. Hence, when Parineeti asked for a beautiful video of hers, he started taking a selfie video instead... LOL! This time around, Pari was soaking in the sun, lying on a green field. But then, har ek dost kameena hota hai!

Hence, he took a video while she was not noticing and named it Naagin 4! You're right Pari, he totally needs a spanking. *Giggles*

[video width="480" height="854" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/parineeti.mp4"][/video]

Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah recently celebrated his birthday. Besides the team, this duo made sure everyone had a gala time. At such occasions, you unleash the child in you. Look what a 'six-year-old' Parineeti was up to.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/arjun2-1.mp4"][/video]

But Pari is a good girl. So despite all the torture, she allows her friend to look good ssometimes.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/arjun5.mp4"][/video]

2018 is a year or reunion for Arjun and Parineeti. Apart from Namaste England, they are also working on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Looking at their offline camaraderie, we know what a great onscreen couple they are going to make!