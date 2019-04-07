When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranjeevi

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 11.46 am April 07 2019, 11.46 am

Bollywood superstar or as everyone calls him the Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is one of the most popular actors in the showbiz. The actor has earned this extremely special tag after having a career span of nearly three long decades. Undoubtedly, Aamir Khan has raised the bar of the Indian Cinema by giving us some of the most remarkable films. His filmography includes classics like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots to Dangal… and the list is never-ending. While we are quite familiar with his acting prowess, we did not know that Aamir Khan is a great fan of someone down South.

It so happened that an elated Aamir Khan could not keep calm when he bumped into one of his favourite actors from the South Cinema at the airport. Posing for a click, Aamir Khan shared a thumbs up picture along with Chiranjeevi when he ran into the star at Kyoto airport. The two mega stars can be seen in one frame happily posing and the joy on Aamir's face says it all. The Thugs Of Hindostan actor in his caption gave us an insight into the conversation he had with the megastar which was about Chiranjeevi's next project based on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. "Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir," Khan wrote. Take a look at Aamir Khan's post below:

For the unaware, Chiranjeevi's film which is based on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy already has a title, which is, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Helmed by Surender Reddy, this South film will see Amitabh Bachchan making his debut in the Telugu film industry. In case of Aamir, he is busy with his next Lal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks classic 1994 flick Forrest Gump.