When Priyanka Chopra met Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting for the third season of her ABC show, Quantico. Before she comes to India to start shooting with Salman Khan for their film, Bharat, she is wrapping her other professional commitments there. At the same time, she is also having a gala time with her friends there. Recently she met the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai at the Google HQ in Los Angeles, California. And she had a nice time interacting with Mr Pichai. She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with him expressing her happiness. Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia accompanied her too. Check it out here:

Speaking of Priyanka’s latest series, a recent episode of Quantico 3 enraged some Indians. Her character Alex Parrish, an FBI agent, foils the plan by Indian nationalists to frame Pakistanis by carrying out a nuclear attack in Manhattan before a summit in Kashmir. She obstructs the plot after seeing a terrorist wearing the rudraksha chain.

This enraged some Indians who thought it portrayed Indians in an act of terror especially over the touchy topic of Kashmir. The actress is yet to open up on it. Talking about Bharat, we are really looking forward for this re-union between Salman and Priyanka. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Salman and Priyanka are reuniting after 11 years as they were last seen together in God Tussi Great Ho.