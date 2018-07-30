home/ entertainment/ bollywood
When Rani Mukerji motherzoned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on live television!

First published: July 29, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Updated: July 29, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We may not come across Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bonding of late, but there was a time when the two were thick as thieves. And Rani was one of the few people to love Aish dearly and know her through and through. And to our delight we came across this throwback video of the two, when Aishwarya was called on Farooq Sheikh’s show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, and Rani was contacted via a video chat. The funny part was that Rani referred to Aishwarya as Aishu Maa.

In a video clip from the show’s episode that has recently gone viral, we see a young and exuberant Rani telling Aishwarya, “Aishu Maa, you know I love you."

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya and Rani used to be very close friends. Reportedly, their equation turned sour when Aishwarya was replaced by Rani in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chalte Chalte. Rani even expressed her feelings when she was not invited to Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding. Rani Mukerji was also very close to Abhishek as she worked with him in Bunty Aur Babli and Yuva.

However, things have turned cordial between two now. Rani Mukerji even visited Aishwarya Rai when her father passed away in 2017.

