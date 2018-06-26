When Ranveer and Deepika couldn’t take their eyes off each other!

Bollywood has witnessed an array of relationships unfold during the course of a movie’s shoot. Well, of course when two actors are working on a project for a very long time, sparks are bound to fly, especially when they’re single. But, the question is how many of these relationships really work long after the film has hit the silver screen? Honestly, not many.

But the ones whose love affair worked beyond the sets always warm your heart and can even turn a skeptical into a fan. One adorable couple that took their love story forward is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Both have seen tremendous success in their careers and have an innate quality of being relatable in spite of their starry status. The two and are just like any normal couple with no hype and hoopla around their love life.

While Deepika and Ranveer have never acknowledge their relationship in public, the two lovebirds are a sight to behold when their together. The way Ranveer is always looking out for Deepika and the charming glance Deepika has been caught giving Ranveer is material that makes fans go weak on their knees.

Even as marriage bliss has been calling the hot couple for quite some time now, we think this is a good time to go back and check out some sweet moments shared between shared between them. These pictures show how they have got their eyes just for each other and it’s definitely making us go blush blush!

They have always been private about their love saga which unfolded during the making of Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela in 2013. Ever since then, they’ve acted in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and their bond has only grown stronger and stood the test of time.

With their relationship now reaching a comfortable phase, wedding bells are inevitable. Even so, they continue to stay mum on their relationship. A lack of confirmation notwithstanding, speculations around an impending wedding this year-end are high.