home/ entertainment/ bollywood
When Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh took their Padmaavat roles too seriously

When Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh took their Padmaavat roles too seriously

First published: August 09, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Updated: August 09, 2018 09:24 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

More than the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh was the talk of the town when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat hit the screens. The movie, very subtly, had shown Alauddin Khilji’s bisexuality and a rumoured relationship with his slave-general Malik Kafur. Well, Ranveer and Jim had nailed in their respective roles and recently when they reunited ‘love was in the air’.

When #RanveerSingh and #JimSarbh took their #Khilji and #MalikKafur act too seriously #Entertainment #Bollywood

A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on

Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh recently met at an event and looks like when Khilji saw Malik Kafur there he couldn’t control himself and went ahead and gave a peck on his cheeks. Ranveer also shared this special moment on his Instagram story.

By the way, we wonder what our Rani Padmavati, aka Deepika Padukone, has to say about the moment shared by Ranveer and Jim.

Well, it was a fashion event and Ranveer and Jim both walked the ramp for their respective brands. We must say that both the dudes looked super-hot.

Talking about their upcoming movies, Ranveer Singh will be seen in movies like Simmba, Gully Boy, 83’ and Takht. Meanwhile, Jim, who was last seen on the big screen in Sanju, will be reportedly seen in Housefull 4.

SHOW MORE
tags: #alauddin khilji #Bollywood #Entertainment #Instagram #jim sarbh #Malik Kafur #Padmaavat #ranveer singh

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All