When Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh took their Padmaavat roles too seriously

More than the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh was the talk of the town when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat hit the screens. The movie, very subtly, had shown Alauddin Khilji’s bisexuality and a rumoured relationship with his slave-general Malik Kafur. Well, Ranveer and Jim had nailed in their respective roles and recently when they reunited ‘love was in the air’.

Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh recently met at an event and looks like when Khilji saw Malik Kafur there he couldn’t control himself and went ahead and gave a peck on his cheeks. Ranveer also shared this special moment on his Instagram story.

By the way, we wonder what our Rani Padmavati, aka Deepika Padukone, has to say about the moment shared by Ranveer and Jim.

Well, it was a fashion event and Ranveer and Jim both walked the ramp for their respective brands. We must say that both the dudes looked super-hot.

Talking about their upcoming movies, Ranveer Singh will be seen in movies like Simmba, Gully Boy, 83’ and Takht. Meanwhile, Jim, who was last seen on the big screen in Sanju, will be reportedly seen in Housefull 4.