When Ranveer Singh didn’t listen to Deepika Padukone’s advice

Outrageous, flamboyant, daring and sometimes flat out insane, Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense is something that cannot be defined. The attention-grabbing clothes of this high-adrenaline star has been ridiculed by many and beau Deepika Padukone has also asked Ranveer to stop with his “outrageous clothes”. However, it seems that Ranveer has not listened to Deepika’s advice.

On Neha Dhupia’s talk show Vogue BFF, Deepika was asked about the one thing Ranveer should "stop doing" - her response was quick and pretty epic. She quipped, "Stop doing outrageous clothes".

Any normal guy will listen to his ladylove, but not Ranveer. He transcends normal.

Just a few days after the show, Ranveer went for a safe airport look as the couple came back from their holiday in Maldives. But this didn’t last for long because ol’ habits die hard.

In the Umang Festival - annual celebration of Mumbai Police, Ranveer wore a shiny purple velvet three-piece suit. From head-toe, he was purple and resembled a long eggplant (clearly mistook BANGIN’ for BAINGAN). Deepika on the other hand, dazzled in a black saree.

When Deepika wore a golden velvet outfit for Shah Rukh Khan’s bash for a friend’s birthday, she looked elegant. However, Ranveer looked hilarious in a yellow sweatshirt over a white tee. Clearly, the Gully Boy star hasn’t taken cue from Deepika’s advice.

Also Ranveer we know you are a star… but why do you also have to be a satellite?

Some might say that Ranveer is getting into character for Gully Boy, a film that he has now started shooting for with Alia Bhatt. But something tells us that the style quotient of Bollywood’s favourite Energy Bunny is here for keeps.