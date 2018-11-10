When Ranveer Singh got tamed by Deepika Padukone for playing loud music

When you are Ranveer Singh, super energy plus super excitement means you are going to do things that won't always go down well with others. In this case, it was Singh and his famous Marshall Stockwell portable Bluetooth speaker that attracted a snap from the bride to be Deepika Padukone as they entered Mumbai's international airport for their 4 AM flight to Italy. See video:

Dressed in white the two were all smiles when they were entering the airport but once inside Ranveer decided to get the party started. His song of choice: Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It's a known fact that Singh carries his portable speakers wherever he goes and the music is flowing 24X7. He probably thought that he would be doing the same at the airport as well but Deepika Padukone would have none of it. Looks like the training has already begun :). Ranveer quickly lowers the volume on the speaker as Deepika quickly gives more instructions as she plonks herself on the buggy for a quick commute to the waiting aircraft.

DeepVeer are headed to Italy where their wedding ceremony will take place in the picturesque Lake Como on the 14th and 15th of November. Get ready for more updates on in.com on Deepika-Ranveer's special day.