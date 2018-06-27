When Raveena Tandon pulled up a media house over Priyanka and Parineeti’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Priyanka Chopra has been in the news nowadays for her alleged relationship with Nick Jonas. The actress is currently in India and Nick has accompanied her. They were in Mumbai a few days ago, and then went to Goa for a vacation. The lovebirds were accompanied by the actress’ family and Parineeti Chopra too was there in Goa.

Later, Parineeti had posted a video in which she was seen dancing with Priyanka on Raveena Tandon’s famous song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Check out the video here:

The video grabbed Raveena’s attention through a report done by a media house. But, the media house had stated that the song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit. So, the Mast Mast girl took to Twitter to praise Priyanka and Parineeti and also to correct the mistake made by the media house. Check out the actress’ tweet here:

Whoooaaa ! Great job girls ! @priyankachopra and @ParineetiChopra ! PC had told me that “tip tip” was her favourite “makeuptime” song😘But @republic ?? Cmooon!!! Get it right! https://t.co/TWF0PVr8S4 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 26, 2018

Well, later Parineeti tweeted to Raveena that they had tried to be sexy like her.

Hahahhaa we love you and tried to be as sexy as you!! ❤️❤️❤️ @TandonRaveena @priyankachopra https://t.co/VYhPfGfnwr — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 27, 2018

Tip Tip Barsa Paani is surely one of the hottest songs that we have seen in Bollywood. Raveena and Akshay’s sizzling chemistry was the highlight of the song. While we enjoyed Priyanka and Parineeti dancing on the song, let’s go back to 1994 and enjoy the original song here…