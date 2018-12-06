When Saif Ali Khan suspected that his wife would leave him for another man

Saif Ali Khan has never been afraid of facing the media. He likes to speak his mind and is often lauded for the way he handles the press. When he started dating Kareena Kapoor, Saif chose the Lakme Fashion Week red carpet to announce that they were together. The couple, to the media’s surprise and shock, walked in hand-in-hand and Khan made sure he didn’t confuse anyone with a ‘we’re just friends’ statement. The blue-blooded royal of the film industry has always been open about his relationships but did you know that he was once also an insecure soul? It wasn’t Kareena Kapoor but his first wife Amrita Singh we’re talking about. Today, as the two gear up for the debut of their first born, the lovely Sara Ali Khan, we take a look at an interview that the two gave as man and wife to Simi Garewal.

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal has hosted guests like Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. Amongst the hot married couples of tinsel town, Saif and Amrita’s episode was special also because the actress was making her first appearance before the cameras after almost six years. Their tête-à-tête started off on a high note, while Amrita admitted that she was nervous Saif like a true-blue gentleman and Bollywood hero offered his then-wife a hand of support. The warm gesture just set the mood for the rest of the chat and the couple talked about their personal life like never before.

Amrita revealed how she did not really pay attention to Saif during their first meeting as she was focussing on her other hero. When Simi tried to probe, the actress smartly manoeuvred away from the topic. But Saif candidly admitted that it was Sunny Deol who was distracting Amrita. For the uninitiated, Sunny and Amrita debuted together in Rahul Rawail’s Betaab. During the shoot of this film they fell in love, however, Amrita’s mother was against this relationship. The Betaab actress’ mother had strong connections and she tried to snoop out details about Sunny and found that her boyfriend was a married man. The Amrita-Sunny affair ended on a sour note and the actress later even labelled it as just a “publicity stunt for Betaab”.

Saif and Amrita’s love story was not exactly a smooth ride. The actress was successful and quit films after tying the knot and Saif was not an instant hit in the industry either. The actor revealed that it was his wife’s support that kept him going. However, Khan did have insecurities especially when the going in Bollywood wasn’t really good. Saif, during his chat with Simi said, “She’s like a Zen master. I’m very very lucky. I keep telling her – ‘Are you happy? I hope you’re not going to run off with someone?’”

And Amrita confirmed this and said, “Yeah, Saif keeps telling me – ‘You’re so calm and you’re taking all this too well. Are you having an affair with someone? Are you going to run away?’” The actor also admitted that he loved being married to Amrita.

But this was a long time ago. Today, Saif and Amrita have divorced and are living separately. While Amrita has returned to face the camera and is doing some great work in films when it comes to their children the two are both protective and caring. Like Sara said on Koffee With Karan 6, “I see my father and my mother today. They both are much happier than I think they would have been together. Therefore, everyone around them is happy. What I have now are two comfortable homes, which I really think is a win.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath will release tomorrow on December 7, do come back for the movie review right here!