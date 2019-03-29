When Shah Rukh Khan supported Vicky Kaushal’s Filmfare win in this Gajraj Rao selfie

Darshana Devi March 29 2019, 4.13 pm March 29 2019, 4.13 pm

The 64th Filmfare Awards took place on March 23 and saw an array of B-Town stars marking their presence. The star-studded evening was hosted by Bollywood’s king Shah Rukh Khan who entertained the audience throughout with his charm and wit. But all that can be seen on screen when the show will air. What about behind-the-scenes? Well, stars getting goofy and going all mad is what interests us the most. Here’s one sneak-peek from the Filmfare 2019 BTS, and it includes SRK and Vicky Kaushal.

A selfie posted by Badhaai Ho actor Gajrao Rao brings Shah Rukh along with Vicky, who is one of the most bankable stars today and Kiara Advani. For your information, Vicky and Gajraj shared the trophies for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for Sanju and Badhaai Ho respectively. While in one of the two pictures, the actors are seen happily posing for a selfie, the other picture sees SRK slowly lifting Vicky’s arm and we are assuming it was a way to tell the latter to flaunt his trophy in pride. Take a look at the pictures.

The event also had the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, who took home the award for the Best Actor for his performance in Sanju. In a video that has gone viral, the 36-year-old is seen giving a kiss to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt before turning to Vicky and kissing him as well, before walking up to the stage to collect his award. Other B-Town biggies who also marked their presence at the event were Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, among others.