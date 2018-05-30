When Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor objectified Ranveer for the right cause

Ranveer Singh is one actor in Bollywood who has his own unique way of doing things. Be it his bizarre choice of clothing or his over enthusiastic behavior. The actor has always surprised us in a good way though whenever he is in front of the shutterbugs.

Suit suit karda? A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 20, 2018 at 2:21pm PST

While the whole nation is gripped with the fitness wave started by Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal in his video. Since then the challenge has been accepted and passed on to many with the hastag #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

And the latest one to accept the challenge is the Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh. The actor took to Twitter and shared his fitness video where he challenged his fellow gym members Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur who are seen going gaga over Ranveer’s physique. Here have a look at the video:

Fitness dwara aap hot & sexy bhi ban sakte hain!(meri tarah)😉💪🏾Kudos to most handsome & dashing leader @Ra_THORe for brilliant initiative! #FitnessChallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆🙌🏽 I tag my sexy gym bros @S1dharthM and #AdityaRoyKapur & Fittest Director #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/lwtVeuW0j8 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 30, 2018

Well clearly, Ranveer knows how to put forth his message and in a unique way.

Apart from Ranveer, B town celebs like Malaika Arora, Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn’s son Yug Devgn and others too have accepted the challenge and have taken the initiative forward.

We are sure the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge will gain momentum with Ranveer’s unique way of promotion.​