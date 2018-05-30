home/ entertainment/ bollywood
When Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor objectified Ranveer for the right cause

First published: May 30, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Updated: May 30, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Ranveer Singh is one actor in Bollywood who has his own unique way of doing things. Be it his bizarre choice of clothing or his over enthusiastic behavior. The actor has always surprised us in a good way though whenever he is in front of the shutterbugs.

While the whole nation is gripped with the fitness wave started by Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal in his video. Since then the challenge has been accepted and passed on to many with the hastag #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

And the latest one to accept the challenge is the Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh. The actor took to Twitter and shared his fitness video where he challenged his fellow gym members Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur who are seen going gaga over Ranveer’s physique. Here have a look at the video:

Well clearly, Ranveer knows how to put forth his message and in a unique way.

Apart from Ranveer, B town celebs like Malaika Arora, Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn’s son Yug Devgn and others too have accepted the challenge and have taken the initiative forward.

We are sure the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge will gain momentum with Ranveer’s unique way of promotion.​

