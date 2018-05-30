When Sonam Kapoor changed her wedding date for veere Swara Bhasker

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently tied the knot with beau Anand Ahuja at a big, fat Indian wedding. Apart from relatives and colleagues from the industry, the mandatory guests were of course her veeres! Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania made it to the celebration and had a gala time, to say the least.

But did you know? Sonam's BFF Swara was on the verge of missing out on the ceremony. Sonam and Anand earlier thought of taking the wedding vows on 12th March, a date suggested by their astrologer. But that was the same day Swara's brother Ishaan was getting married too!

"Sonam entered (Veere Di Wedding set) looking very upset. I got an idea what it was about. Sonam even asked me if I could convince my parents in order to get Ishan's wedding date changed," Swara recalled, during an interview with Radio City.

Sure enough, even Sonam did not want her best friend to miss the fun. Swara took her chances and tried to convince Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor to pick another date.

And finally, the couple got hitched on the 8th of May!

After all, who wants to miss Veere Di Wedding?