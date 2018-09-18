When Sonam Kapoor pulled a real-life Neerja act

Sonam Kapoor, whose last outing Veere Di Wedding was a grand success, shares a strong bond with cousin Arjun Kapoor and the two have been more like best buds since childhood. However, did you know that Sonam once did something during her teens that irked Arjun Kapoor to the core? It so happened that the car in which Sonam and her friend Kunal were roaming around caught fire. What’s more shocking is that Sonam managed to get out of the car in the nick of time and pulled Kunal out. Yes, she did save a life!

Though the incident was shared by Sonam long back during the promotions of her film Neerja, a fan page today (Tuesday) shared the same on Instagram, making us revisit the ghastly incident once again!

Just like her character Neerja, Sonam in real life is a true braveheart.

Meanwhile, the actor will be sharing the screen space with daddy Anil Kapoor for the first time in her upcoming Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She will also be seen with uncle Sanjay Kapoor in The Zoya Factor, the filming of which recently kicked off.