When Sridevi's kissing scene for a film was her 'nightmare'

Most Bollywood films are now incomplete without the intimate scenes. While in today’s world, it’s a no-brainer that the film will have at least one kissing scene, there was a time when actors and actresses strictly maintained a no-kissing-onscreen policy. Among other popular stars who hold this rule, here’s somebody who many didn’t know belonged to the club. She’s our very own late Bollywood actress Sridevi. The veteran actress had kept herself away from filming these scenes. In an old interview, the actress revealed how she had to kiss somebody in one of her films and called it a ‘nightmare’.

The actress was asked to do a kissing scene for her film Guru, and the worse part was that a stand-in’s lips were used for that particular scene. While narrating the entire scene the actress said, “Kissing scenes are not for me. For ‘Joshilaay’, Shekhar Kapur did ask me if I would mind kissing Sunny (Deol). When I told him I would feel extremely embarrassed, he said “Okay, don’t worry, we won’t do it.” But the kissing problem of ‘Guru’ was a nightmare. Someone else’s lips were used for a kiss even though I had said I wouldn’t allow this to be done by a stand-in. My parents saw the film and were very upset. And the director (Umesh Mehra) even claimed that I had actually done the kissing scene. That has been my worst experience in the film industry. I really don’t know why I should kiss someone I don’t know. Others can do it but I can’t,” she said.

She further went on to talk about how shooting a rape scene discomforted her as well. “Rape scenes are also a headache though I’ve had to do a couple of them because every heroine has to. You have to scream, shout, you get hurt because your bangles break. Thank god, there’s a slowdown on rape scenes nowadays,” she said.

It must have been ofcourse difficult for the late actress to survive in the industry back then, when most of the films highly experimented with the intimate scenes as a major part of their promotions.