When Sunil Dutt wrote a letter to Manisha Koirala, saying she resembled Nargis Dutt

The trailer of Sanju has hit the internet like wildfire. Ranbir Kapoor’s class act as Sanjay Dutt has bowled us over and we are watching the trailer on the loop. While at the trailer launch, many unknown facets and facts about the movie and the characters came to foray. One such revelation was by actress Manisha Koirala, who plays Nargis Dutt in the movie.

Manisha revealed how years back, late Sunil Dutt, father of Sanjay Dutt and veteran actor himself, had written to her and told her how much she resembled his wife, late actress Nargis Dutt. It was during the time she was shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Bombay.

Manisha said, “When I was shooting for Bombay, Dutt Sahab wrote a letter saying that I reminded him of Nargis Dutt ji.”

Looking at the trailer and glimpses of Manisha in the same, we can wonder why. Maybe that was the reason, coupled with Manisha’s impeccable acting skills, which compelled Rajkumar Hirani to cast her in the role of the legendary actress.

Sanju, which is due to hit the screens on June 30, also stars Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and more.