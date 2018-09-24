When Sunny Leone was almost cast in Game Of Thrones!

Game Of Thrones needs no introduction. And it is definitely a dream come true moment for any given celebrity to get offered a role in this fantasy series. But the same is not the case with Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who chose to turn down a role in this series. You may think that Sunny was not in her right senses when she took that a decision. But hear out the fun story and you may sympathise with her!

A report by The Free Press Journal states that Sunny, in a recent interview, revealed that she was offered a role in the fantasy-drama ‘at the last minute’.

“I got this message one day. This guy’s like, ‘I know it’s really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones’ and I was like Oh my God! No Way!” she said.

However, much to her disappointment, it only ended up as a hoax. "And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then… It was fake!” she added.

Ouch that might have hurt!

The former adult film star was last seen in her autobiographical web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. The recently released teaser of its second season has garnered a wide lot of attention.