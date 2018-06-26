When the God of music, AR Rahman gave us some cringe worthy songs...

AR Rahman is the God of music, there are no two ways about it. So naturally, many of you think that he is perfect and that he cannot go wrong ever. Sadly, that has not been the case as there are some of his songs out there, that really make us wonder if they were really composed by the man. Now you would say, why pick on bad songs and make a list out of it? No, sorry, we don’t derive happiness in picking bad songs from any composer, but Rahman is a composer that we follow, adore and love, like the many of you. So it hurts, even more, to know that this God has made mistakes.

As it goes, here’s our list of the top 10 terrible songs by Rahman. These are songs that made us cringe, and there are a few, which we think we think were overrated. Fair warning, you may have liked some of these songs. So, apologies in advance.

After Rangeela, Ram Gopal Varma and Rahman collaborated for Daud and they didn’t completely disappoint, except for this one song. The song starts with a bizarre sound of a man burping. Even though you have Asha Bhonsle singing in her 60+ voice along with SP Balasubramaniam, this song is a cringefest in all its glory.

Don't know about you, but we ended up laughing way too hard when that ‘Tod de zanjeer’ shoutout appears in the song. The worst part is that the same phrase takes newer, more absurd proportions. Words won't do justice to how bad the song is, just listen to it:

This is where many of you might strongly disagree with us, because you probably still dance to it every time it plays at a party. But let's face it, the song is pathetic, the lyrics and the composition, both. It's vague on many levels that we have literally lost the count.

There was another bad song in Yuvvraaj apart from Shano Shano, which was Mastam. This annoying song has a cat meowing at random points, for some reason, so you can imagine.

Talk about AR Rahman's overrated songs and this one comes to our mind quite instantly. Agreed that the music maestro got an Academy Award for this one, but it was hyped way too much. Another song, O Saaya from the same film has music created from the sound of local trains in Mumbai. That we feel deserve more attention than Jai Ho.

These are the songs that we collectively chose to ignore it in the face of fantastic music the man was churning back then and continues to do so, even today, barring occasional deviations. So the man is not fully perfect, but that doesn't mean we are not his fans.