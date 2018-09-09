When Vicky Kaushal didn’t make it to Abhishek Bachchan’s picture

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal have been their toes promoting their upcoming film Manmarziyaan. The camaraderie between the three actors is quite great. Well, along with the city tours and interviews, Abhishek is also promoting the movie on social media. The actor has been sharing pictures from the sets with the hashtag #RoadToManmarziyaan. Recently, he posted a picture and something interesting grabbed our attention.

In the above picture, we can see that the actors and the director are sitting in the video monitor area. There’s Abhishek, Taapsee and Anurag. But, you guys would be wondering where’s Vicky? Well, he isn't there in the picture, but his cap has made it to the frame. The cap on Taapsee's lap seems to be that of Vicky. We wonder why Vicky couldn’t make it to the picture.

Talking about Manmarziyaan, the film marks the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan after a gap of two years. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a good pre-release buzz and we are sure fans of Abhishek are excited to watch him on the big screen again.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie hits the screens on September 14, 2018.