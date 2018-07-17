Where is the Zero when you need it? Shah Rukh Khan out of Forbes’ highest paid celebs list

Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hai, life bana dete hai is the dialogue that features in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated Zero. But it turns out the dialogue isn’t playing out for Shah Rukh in real life. King Khan fails to pile on the zeros as he finds no place in the top 100 of Forbes’ highest paid celebs in the world.

The superstar, who is a regular on the list, surprisingly did not qualify despite being one of the most famous actors in the world. He ranked 65th on the list in 2017, with earnings of $38 million. It seems like the Zeros are missing when you really need them?

Bollywood however did make a mark on the list with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan making it to the ranking with a 76th and 82nd spot respectively. According to the list, Akshay, 50, had earnings of $40.5 million and Salman, 52, has earned nearly $40 million.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather tops the list with earnings of $285 million, followed by George Clooney ($239 miilion), Kylie Jenner ($166.5 million), Judy Sheindlin ($147 million), Dwayne Johnson ($124 million), U2 ($118 million), Coldplay ($115.5 million), Lionel Messi ($111 million), Ed Sheeran ($110 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($108 million).