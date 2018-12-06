While Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have their fan base in China, Prabhas dominates the Japanese territory

Post the release of mighty Baahubali, southern star Prabhas became a household name. Bahubaali: The beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion both the films received a good response from the audience. Prabhas became a global star as the films did phenomenally well overseas. Now, he is gearing up for Saaho. But before that, the actor is all set to meet his fans in Japan.

According to reports, Prabhas who enjoys a massive fan following in Japan will be meeting his fans before the trailer release of Sahoo. Reportedly, fans from Japan have got in touch with Prabhas’ team and expressed their desire to meet the actor. And when the actor learnt about it, he was more than happy to fulfil their demand.

Talking about global fan following, while Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have a massive fan following in China because of their respective films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight, Prabhas seems to be the solo one who has conquered Japan. If reports are to be believed, tourists on their Hyderabad trip do visit the 39-year-old actor’s house just to get a glimpse of where he stays.

Well, looks like Prabhas’ 5 years of dedication to shoot Baahubali and rejecting many projects during the same time has bared fruits. And now, he is not just a superstar down South in India but has become the next big thing on the global map.

Talking about Sahoo, the film apart from Prabhas also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Niel Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.