While Dilip Kumar battles property issues, here's a look at senior actors who have dealt with the same

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu have been in a legal dispute for a while now. Amidst his ongoing battle with a Mumbai builder over his Bandra bungalow plot, the veteran actor now has been issued a public notice. The original owners of the property, Seth Mulraj Khatau Trust (SMKT) categorically stated Kumar is the ‘perpetual lessee’ of the property and not a tenant, ‘for a period of 999 years.’ As per the notice issued by SMKT, ‘the rent on the property has already been commuted and the lease is still valid and subsisting.’

Talking of property issues, let’s have a look at some other senior actors who were involved in the same.

Sadhana Nayyar: The yesteryear actor had been in a never-ending battle with singer Asha Bhonsle over a piece of land. Asha claimed that Sadhana pressed a ‘claim of tenancy’ on the patch of green on the doorstep.

Rajesh Khanna: The actor’s family got into a dispute with Anita Advani when the later sent them a legal notice, asking them to not evict her from the superstar’s bungalow. She claimed that she had lived with Khanna for eight years and was pressurised to leave the bungalow by the actor’s family.

Nirupama Roy: Altercation occurred between the late actor’s two sons over the latter’s Malabar Hill property. As per reports, the two even had a ‘small fight’ over the same.

Parveen Babi: The actor left 80% of her estate to help disadvantaged women and kids belonging to the community she was born in at Junagadh. Her paternal relatives, however, claimed it was fake. After a long dispute, the HC finally cleared her will in the year 2016.