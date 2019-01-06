image
Sunday, January 6th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

While Dilip Kumar battles property issues, here's a look at senior actors who have dealt with the same

Bollywood

While Dilip Kumar battles property issues, here's a look at senior actors who have dealt with the same

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 06 2019, 5.30 pm
back
BollywoodDilip KumarEntertainmentNirupama RoyParveen BabiRajesh KhannaSadhana NayyarSaira Banu
nextSooryavanshi: Here's how Boney Kapoor helped Rohit Shetty get the title of the Akshay Kumar starrer
ALSO READ

Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes in Pakistan to be bought by the provincial government

Raj Kapoor's 94th birth anniversary: Granddaughters Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahini dig out adorable photos

Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Lesser known facts about the ‘Tragedy King’