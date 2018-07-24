home/ entertainment/ bollywood
While it’s Bollywood-calling for Priyanka Chopra, boyfriend Nick Jonas is doing THIS

First published: July 24, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Ever since they made a joint appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala, 2017, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been inseparable. Wherever they go, they are always making us gush over their PDA. But right now, they are in a long-distance relationship. Well, sort of. PeeCee is in Mumbai and she has begun working on her next Bollywood venture, The Sky Is Pink, while Nick is in his land, complying with his work commitments. So now that his ladylove is away from him, what is Nick Jonas up to?

Well, going by his latest Instagram video, we can say that Nick is busy building up his physique. He has built a gym in his house and is sweating it out to be in shape.

Well, Nick definitely is making use of his free time in the best way possible.

Meanwhile, PeeCee is in Mumbai and has two films to work on. She has The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Dangal and Secret Superstar fame Zaira Wasim. The script-reading session has already started for this film. The next is Bharat with Salman Khan. As per reports, the shooting of this film will begin somewhere in the month of August. With this, Priyanka would be making her comeback in Bollywood, after three years.

