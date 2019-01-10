Exclusive: While PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood biggies take selfies, Kangana Ranaut walks the talk

Major Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan landed in Delhi, quite stylishly might we add, for a meeting with the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. However, this trip to the national capital was not random. KJo and his merry band of actors (who flew down on a private jet) were on a mission to meet and discuss Bollywood's involvement in the building of the nation. One can assume that a lot of plotting and planning went into meeting the jet setting Modi. However, one person was missing from this delegation - Kangana Ranaut. A recipient of three National Awards and being on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list five times certainly earned her seat on this. If neither of the above is reason enough, just the fact that she is one the highest paid actors in Bollywood should have done the trick. Then why wasn't she there?

It is no secret that Ranaut is often considered an outsider as she is from a non-filmy background. Her well-worded, outspoken nature is another reason why most B-Towners shy away from her. You won't spot her at the regular success bashes or gym session where most of these actors are papped. This crossover between Bollywood and Bureaucracy happened to take place on the same day that Kangana Ranaut was slotted with back-to-back media interactions to talk about her upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. We didn't shy away from asking her how the film industry can make a difference to the nation. This is what she had to say:

"We can do so much! The way people idolise actors and the way their lives are, we can take full responsibility of what we commit to. Let me give you an example from Manikarnika. Vijender sir, who is a great writer, had written a scene of how Manikarnika kills a tiger, and I said to him, with humility, that can we not kill it? Can we, instead, save it? And he's like, "yeah, let's do that". That's all it takes. When you objectify women, when you objectify a girlfriend, wife, a mother, or when you treat children badly - it influences the viewer. As an individual, what responsibility do you take? Who you are as a person, it shows."

The last time actors met PM Modi, they drew criticism from across the spectrum about not having enough female representation in the meeting. One can assume that the Dharma camp set this meet up to make up for what the previous meeting lacked. Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh were present along with Rohit Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sidharth Malhotra. Surely, Kangana deserved a spot on this contingent considering she is already putting into action what Bollywood’s most powerful are now discussing in words.