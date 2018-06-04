While Veere Di Wedding does really well in its 1st weekend, Bhavesh Joshi is a dud

This week saw a very interesting clash. While one side was sister Sonam Kapoor with her film Veere Di Wedding, on the other side was brother Harsharvardhan Kapoor with his movie Bhavesh Joshi. Well, while it was expected that Veere Di Wedding would take a lead at the box office, what was not expected was the disaster that Bhavesh Joshi has turned out to be.

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania opened very well at the box office. The movie on its day one collected Rs 10.75 crore. That stated loud and clear that the movie surpassed the expectations on day one itself. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie collected Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 12.75 crore (approx.) respectively. Though the growth over the weekend is minimal, the total of Rs 35 crore is amazing, considering this is a movie with female protagonists.

If Veere Di Wedding continues to hold well on the weekdays, then no one will stop it from being a super hit at the box office.

Talking about Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi, the superhero movie has surely failed to grab the attention of the moviegoers. Though the film has received much more appreciation from critics than Veere Di Wedding, it has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. It has collected Rs 90-95 lakhs over the weekend which is very poor. Looks like after his disastrous debut Mirzya, here’s one more flop for Harshvardhan.