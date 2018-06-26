Who is best at social media PDA, Deepika-Ranveer, Sonam-Anand, Priyanka-Nick?

Social media is a place where nothing is hidden, especially when you're a celebrity. The audience has their eyes set on your every move and every comment too. In fact, a simple 'heart' comment can ignite rumours of a relationship too. Such is the nature of the medium especially for celebs who have no choice but to adjust to the nosy ways of it.

In recent times, many couples have indulged in sweet PDA moments on social media without blinking an eye. And then, there are also rumoured couples who have been posting lovey-dovey comments on each other's post providing more fuel for gossip.

We're speaking of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and also alleged new lovers in town, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja kickstarted the trend of replying on each other's picture posts, it seems the others are following suit too.

Let's start with the happily married couple - Sonam and Anand first. We recall some instances when the couple proudly indulged in PDA, prior and post their wedding. They really look cute together.

Next up, we have Bollywood’s hottest couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They have been dating for around five years but its only recently that they started commenting on each other's pictures, much to the surprise of their fans. And, we're enjoying every bit of their sweet moments on social media. Here are some of them:

Finally, we have the new lovebirds in town, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Their rumoured love affair got all the more confirmed thanks to their cute comments and likes on each other's posts. Here, have a look:

We think Sonam and Anand definitely win the race here, but Deepika and Ranveer's friendly and cute banter on social media can't be missed either and as for PC and Nick, we want to see more steam there.