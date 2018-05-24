Who should star opposite Ajay Devgn in Sade Saati, Sonakshi or Ileana?

Starring opposite a star is surely a big deal for an actress, but there are two young actresses who have achieved that quite early in their careers. Well, we are talking about Sonakshi Sinha and Ileana D’Cruz. While the former has worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, etc., the latter has starred opposite Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others.

Now these two actresses are said to be in frontline to star opposite Ajay Devgn in Anees Bazmee’s next which is titled as Sade Saati. The movie will have three actors and speaking of actresses, a source told DNA, “The makers have two options in their mind. They want to cast either Ileana D’Cruz or Sonakshi Sinha to play Ajay’s love interest. The main heroine’s role is as important as that of the three heroes because her character is significant to the plot.”

When director Anees Bazmee was asked about it, he said, “It was lovely working with Ileana in Mubarakan. She’s a terrific actress and I would like to work with her again. The heroine’s role in Sade Saati is a well-established part but as of now, we haven’t approached any actress for the role.”

Well, the movie will also star other two actresses but they will be an A-lister.

Sonakshi and Ileana, both have worked with Ajay earlier and their pairing has been appreciated. Let’s see who will get this part.

Reportedly, the movie will also stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Talking about casting Anil, Anees stated, “Anilji is like family. He and I have given several hits together and he knows that if I have a great role, I will definitely offer him the part. We do want him to play the role, but we haven’t discussed and finalised it yet.”

Well, Sade Saati surely looks like an interesting flick already.