Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 9.06 am June 17 2019, 9.06 am

Priyanka Chopra has time and again proved that she is a global icon. From Quantico on the American network ABC, where she played FBI Agent Alex Parrish, a slew of Hollywood movies like Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic to marrying Pop Icon Nick Jonas, she is a household name all over the world. Now PeeCee can add another jewel in the crown as she is the second most influential Hollywood actor on social media. According to a list by The Hollywood Reporter, she comes second on the list of most influential actors on social media, just behind her Baywatch co-star Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.

The list also features our very own Anupam Kher who has worked on several American TV shows such as Sense 8, New Amsterdam and Mrs. Wilson. The actor features at number 10 on the list. Anupam Kher took to Twitter to thank The Hollywood Reporter for featuring him on the list. "It is a great feeling to be in a wonderful company. Will continue to do my best to make a difference." he wrote.

Check out Kher's tweet below:

Thank you @THR for putting me on the list of #Hollywood’s most popular Social Media Influencers. It is a great feeling to be in a wonderful company. Will continue to do my best to make a difference.😍🤓😎 @bombaytimes #IndianActorInAmerica #ShimlaToNewyork #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/HD3wcqN4uc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 13, 2019