Priyanka Chopra has time and again proved that she is a global icon. From Quantico on the American network ABC, where she played FBI Agent Alex Parrish, a slew of Hollywood movies like Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic to marrying Pop Icon Nick Jonas, she is a household name all over the world. Now PeeCee can add another jewel in the crown as she is the second most influential Hollywood actor on social media. According to a list by The Hollywood Reporter, she comes second on the list of most influential actors on social media, just behind her Baywatch co-star Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.
The list also features our very own Anupam Kher who has worked on several American TV shows such as Sense 8, New Amsterdam and Mrs. Wilson. The actor features at number 10 on the list. Anupam Kher took to Twitter to thank The Hollywood Reporter for featuring him on the list. "It is a great feeling to be in a wonderful company. Will continue to do my best to make a difference." he wrote.
Check out Kher's tweet below:
It is reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick's wedding was one of the reasons why Priyanka featured so high on the list. The NickYanka wedding pictures took the internet up by the storm and since then Priyanka's influence over various media has increased manifold. The top five celebrities in the list are - Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Heart, Jennifer Lopez, and Will Smith. The list also features the most influential TV Personalities, with Ellen DeGeneres on the top and top Scripted TV show which is Riverdale.Read More