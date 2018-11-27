Whoa! Priyanka Chopra to grace the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 6

Global actor Priyanka Chopra is currently occupied with her wedding preparations as the actress is all set to tie the knot with her beau, Nick Jonas. The lavish wedding celebrations will take place on December 2 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

Apart from her wedding, we have come across an exciting news for PeeCee fans out there! According to a Filmfare report, Chopra has been roped in by Karan Johar to make an appearance on the Koffee With Karan 6 finale episode. Great news, isn’t it?

Adding to the excitement, Karan is trying his best to pursue Kareena to share the couch with PeeCee but only time will tell if we get to see these (old rivals) together on the talk show.

According to the sources, "Priyanka is currently busy with her wedding prep. She was first going to shoot with Kareena for Koffee With Karan after her wedding on December 6. But now, it has got postponed to the second week of December. The final date hasn't been locked yet, but it is sometime around December 14 or 15”.

Can’t wait? We can’t either. Stay tuned to in.com for all the updates on the same.