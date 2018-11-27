image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Whoa! Priyanka Chopra to grace the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 6

Bollywood

Whoa! Priyanka Chopra to grace the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 6

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 27 2018, 10.28 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharKareena Kapoor KhanKoffee with Karan 6Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Baaraati Joe Jonas enjoys some exotic coconut water in Mumbai!
ALSO READ

With Isha Ambani, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, Sabyasachi has grabbed three of the biggest celeb brides

Priyanka Chopra takes time out of her busy life to spread awareness

Koffee with Karan: Janhvi Kapoor reveals that Anshula Kapoor received rape threats post the shows went air