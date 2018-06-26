Who’s Natasha Dalal? Here’s some insight into Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend

When Varun Dhawan made an entry into Bollywood, girls were the happiest. A handsome, dapper looking man titillated us with his charm on the big screen. But our hearts broke when we got to know that the man is already taken. You must be living under a rock if you haven’t heard the name of Natasha Dalal, Varun’s alleged girlfriend who constantly plays hide-and-seek with the paparazzi.

Personal life is personal, and Varun has tried his best to keep his to himself. But the media being the media, know it all and hence, we have all the data about Natasha Dalal. Who is she? What does she do? We’re here to reveal all that for you…

1. Natasha Dalal is a well-known fashion designer in the world of Bollywood

2. She has graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York and has been trained under one of the country’s well-known designers, Bibhu Mohapatra

3. She has her own line of clothing called Natasha Dalal Label. She has designed clothes for stars including Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan

4. Natasha specializes in bridal wear and is known for adding a contemporary touch to her exquisite traditional pieces

5. Varun and Natasha are childhood friends. But their friendship turned into love only after they met at a music concert after years

6. Natasha is said to be an extremely shy person and hence stay away from the eye of the media

Rumours of their marriage have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, but only time will tell when Varun and Natasha will take the next step. We can’t wait.