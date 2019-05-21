Why Abhishek Bachchan won't reply to Vivek Oberoi’s obnoxious tweet about Aishwarya Rai

Subhash K Jha May 21 2019, 7.26 pm May 21 2019, 7.26 pm

Calm and unruffled is how one would describe Abhishek Bachchan’s reaction to Vivek Oberoi’s insulting tweet about his wife Aishwarya Rai. Oberoi reposted a tasteless meme that compared Ash's past relationships to the exit polls. Initially, Abhishek, who rarely loses his cool, lost it completely. A source very close to the Bachchans said, “Abhishek, for once was ready to fire back all cylinders ‘go’. It takes a lot to get him angry. But this disparaging tweet really got his goat.”

But then, guess who cooled down Junior Bachchan? It was none other than Aishwarya herself. “She is at Cannes and when she heard about it (Oberoi’s obnoxious post), she was bemused and baffled. She had to calm Abhishek. She cannily saw through Oberoi’s ruse - to get publicity for his upcoming film, the Narendra Modi biopic. She told Abhishek not to play into his hands,” said the source.

With this massive faux pas on his hands, Vivek Oberoi seems to have killed whatever little chances the Narendra Modi biopic had in terms of making an impact. Oberoi's choice of meme received a lot of flak over social media. Actor Sonam Kapoor labelled the stunt 'disgusting and classless'. He also received a notice from the National Commission For Women demanding an apology.

When in.com had tried to reach the Oberoi on the controversy, his team shared that his account was hacked and it is created a problem for them. Team quoted, "We are dealing with the issue since 1 in the afternoon. Sir’s account got hacked and we are trying to get it back. It has created a lot of problem for us." Later on, Vivek contradicted his team's statement and told ANI, "People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don't think I have done anything wrong. What's wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it."