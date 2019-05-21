  3. Bollywood
Why Abhishek Bachchan won't reply to Vivek Oberoi’s obnoxious tweet about Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood

Why Abhishek Bachchan won't reply to Vivek Oberoi’s obnoxious tweet about Aishwarya Rai

Vivek Oberoi obliged and even deleted the tweet.

back
Abhishek BachchanAishwarya RaiNarendra Modi BiopicVivek Oberoi
nextDeepika Padukone can't get over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2019 red carpet look, we have proof!

within