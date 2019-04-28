Why Akshay Kumar wore pink pants to PM Modi’s interview

Subhash K Jha April 28 2019, 10.21 am April 28 2019, 10.21 am

Defying all dress codes for a tryst with the country’s Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar wore pink trousers to his iconic interview with PM Narendra Modi. Apparently, Akshay was warned against it. “The furore that Priyanka Chopra’s dress created when she met PM Modi is still fresh in everybody’s mind. Akshay was told by all his close friends family and well-wishers to be dressed decorously for such an occasion. He agreed. But in the morning when he had to fly out to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister he felt like wearing pink pants… and he did. And it was all fine,” says a source.

We suppose this is a manifestation of what the PM calls ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Do what your heart tells you to do. Akshay’s widely broadcast and viewed interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a talking point for the nation. While most have reacted favourably to the casual non-political tone of the conversation, some found the interview to be an exercise in glorifying the prime minister.

Akshay not only enjoyed the experience, he is even game for another conversation with the PM whenever he gets a chance. And yes, the next time, wife Twinkle Khanna will also accompany Akshay to the PM’s house.